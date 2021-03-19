Thailand new marine route to connect EEC with SEC ‘Chonburi-Prachuap Khiri Khan-Songkhla’

Seahorse Ferries is interested in running transport services with the Blue Dolphins ferry on a new marine route between Chon Buri (Sattahip Commercial Port), Prachuap Khiri Khan and Songkhla provinces.



Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchod said the ferry services would benefit transport operators and companies, adding that Blue Dolphins’ 7,003-gross-tonnage ferries, were certified safe by the Marine Department on March 12.







He said the Blue Dolphins ferry is already exempt from VAT charges by the Board of Investment and will start ferry tests from Sattahip. The tests are expected to be completed this month.



According to the ministry, water transport on the new route will be beneficial in connecting the Eastern Economic Corridor with the Southern Economic Corridor, enhancing the potential of water transport, and reducing costs and accidents from land transportation. (NNT)













