An ice-packing and drinking water executive was elected the new president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association.



Boonanan Pattanasin of the Raha Group, which includes Banglamung Ice Ltd. and a local Tiger drinking water bottler, was voted at the group’s March 17 meeting at the Crystal Palace Hotel.

Boonanan succeeds Ekasit Ngampichet, who has served as president since March 2017.