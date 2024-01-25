German President and spouse arrive in Thailand

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara warmly welcomed the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and his spouse on their first official visit to Thailand as guests of the Thai government on January 24.

This visit is considered the first official trip to Thailand since Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier assumed the presidency of the Federal Republic of Germany in 2022. It also marks the inaugural official visit by the head of a foreign government under Thailand’s current administration, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.







The visit presents a significant opportunity to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations. This involves the promotion of strategic partnerships, the expansion of trade and investment cooperation, and collaboration on challenging issues, including climate change and the transition to clean energy. Additionally, both countries aim to elevate the level of their diplomatic ties, with an agreement to exempt passport stamping for travel into the Schengen Area which comprises 27 European countries. (NNT)











































