Constitutional Court will rule on MFP’s proposal to amend lese-majeste law soon

The Constitutional Court decision, with an 8-1 vote, acknowledged that iTV Plc was not a functioning media organization at the time, as it ceased operations in 2007. Mr. Pita, who inherited 42,000 iTV shares, transferred them to relatives after their revelation.







Following the verdict, speculation about a leadership change in the Move Forward Party arose, but Pita dismissed immediate shifts, focusing instead on his parliamentary duties. The ruling came despite the Election Commission’s pursuit of the case, even after a recommendation to drop the charges.







The Move Forward Party, despite winning 151 seats in the May 2023 election, faces a new challenge as the Constitutional Court will soon rule on the party’s proposal to amend the lese-majeste law, a decision that could impact the party’s future. (NNT)































