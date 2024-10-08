General Kitrat Phanphet appointed as 15th commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police

BANGKOK, Thailand – Police General Kitrat Phanphet has been appointed as the 15th commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, succeeding Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukvimol, who retired on October 1. Kitrat’s appointment was confirmed during a meeting of the Police Commission, where he received unanimous support with eight votes. At 58 years old, Kitrat is stepping into the role after a distinguished career in law enforcement.



Kitrat, born in Ratchaburi province on December 8, 1965, graduated from the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School and the Royal Police Cadet Academy. Known for his expertise and dedication, he has been involved in several high-profile cases, including the investigation into the murder of a Swiss tourist in Phuket in 2021 and the Siam Paragon shooting in Bangkok in 2023. His extensive experience also includes leading anti-drug campaigns in 100 districts across Thailand, resulting in over 20,000 drug users entering rehabilitation programs.

Before his appointment as national police chief, Pol. Gen. Kitrat served as deputy commissioner-general, overseeing key task forces, including the Thailand Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression (TACTICS) and the Illegal Logging and Deforestation Suppression Center.







Throughout his career, Pol. Gen. Kitrat has been a prominent figure in Thai law enforcement, advocating for good governance principles such as the rule of law, transparency, and responsibility. As the new police chief, he is expected to focus on enhancing police operations and maintaining public trust in the Royal Thai Police. (NNT)





































