PM to collaborate with the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Road Safety in November

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chaired a high-level meeting on road safety following a fatal accident on Oct 7, urging a review of existing regulations and frameworks. The prime minister stressed the need for stricter law enforcement and modernization of outdated policies to ensure better public safety on Thailand’s roads. The session involved key representatives from several ministries, including Transport, Interior, Public Health, Social Development and Human Security, and Education, to discuss the issue comprehensively.



During the meeting, the prime minister addressed concerns over bus safety and suggested adopting procedures similar to airline safety briefings to better inform passengers about emergency exits and safety equipment. She referenced examples shared on social media, where users demonstrated effective ways of communicating safety measures, and encouraged all sides to explore these ideas as potential models for nationwide implementation.

The premier announced an upcoming collaboration with the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Todt, in November to promote road safety awareness. The event is expected to highlight Thailand’s road safety initiatives and present its transportation systems to an international audience.







Paetongtarn also made clear the significance of private sector involvement, revealing plans to hold workshops that would bring together business operators and government agencies to share insights and address real-world challenges to enhance road safety and reduce traffic-related incidents. (NNT)

































