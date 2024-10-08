Cabinet approves 9,000 baht lump sum for flood relief, PM warns Lamphun and Lampang to brace for water

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Cabinet has approved a lump sum of 9,000 baht per household as part of the flood relief efforts, according to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on October 8. The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting, with the funds allocated under a budget of 3.045 billion baht to support flood-affected households.



The Prime Minister warned the provinces of Lamphun and Lampang to brace for water from Chiang Mai, though it is expected that the flooding will not be severe. She has ordered all relevant agencies to be on the ground to help citizens in those areas. The flooding in Chiang Mai is beginning to subside, and the situation is expected to return to normal within 4-5 days. As for the water that will flow down from Chiang Mai, it will mainly be directed to Bhumibol Dam and the Mekong River, alleviating concerns of widespread flooding.

For Bangkok, the Prime Minister assured that the flooding situation will not resemble the severe floods of 2011, as the Chao Phraya River still has ample capacity to handle the inflow of water. The management of the water levels in dams and rivers has been carefully planned to minimize the impact on residents, with close monitoring by the National Water Resources Office (ONWR).







The Prime Minister also announced that, upon her return from the ASEAN Summit in Laos, she would convene a meeting of the National Committee on Water, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Management to assess the progress of current relief measures and plan for future flood prevention efforts. The relief payment will be distributed in stages, with some households having already received an initial payment of 5,000 baht, and additional payments will follow upon verification.

The relief measures also cover areas in Mae Sai district, where severe flooding and mudslides have occurred, with individual cases being reviewed for special assistance. (TNA)





































