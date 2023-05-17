Rotary Dolphin Pattaya International donates 600,000 baht in scholarships

A heartwarming charity event called “Dinner for a Cause” took place at the Thai Garden Resort in Pattaya on May 6. Organized by the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International led by President Chanunda Kongphol, and with the support of Dr. Otmar Deter, and Dr. Margret Deter together with their dedicated members, the event aimed to make a positive impact on the lives of Thai children in need.

With a contribution of 500 Baht per participant, attendees eagerly joined together to be a part of this meaningful occasion. The entire proceeds from the event were donated to the Human Health Network Foundation Thailand, a remarkable organization dedicated to the care and well-being of Thai children.







The event commenced with Dr Otmar Deter expressing the objectives of the event. It was a moment to inspire unity and compassion, reminding everyone of the power they held to create a brighter future for these deserving children.

The Rotary Club, in their commitment to making a difference, presented a generous donation of 600,000 Baht to the CPDC for the education of the children. Their heartfelt gesture reflected the spirit of giving that resonated throughout the evening.







Adding to the significance of the occasion, Ms. Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, showcased a collection of exquisite handcrafted decoupage products made by the talented children of Baan Eua Aree. These unique items, such as beautifully crafted bags and meaningful souvenirs, were made available for purchase at affordable prices. By acquiring these items, attendees not only acquired a cherished memento but also actively contributed to the educational and personal development of the children under the foundation’s care.

The evening was further enriched by a captivating Thai cultural arts performance presented by the children from Baan Eua Aree. Their vibrant display of talent and passion left a lasting impression on the hearts of all attendees, serving as a reminder of the importance of preserving and celebrating our rich cultural heritage.































