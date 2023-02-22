Gen Prayut gains poll momentum ahead of May election, closing in on frontrunner Paetongtarn

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has gained ground in a new survey on Thailand’s top choice for premier, closing in on frontrunner Paetongtarn Shinawatra for popularity in Bangkok.

The survey was conducted by Super Poll from February 17-18 and included 1,571 respondents.







Political newcomer Paetongtarn was backed by 28.5% of respondents, while the premier received support from 25.7%. This marks a reversal of previous polls since September by the National Institute of Development Administration, in which Gen Prayut had garnered less than half of Paetongtarn’s support.

The survey by Super Poll showed that Gen Prayut was the top choice in Bangkok among a third of those surveyed, while Paetongtarn was picked by 21.3% of respondents in the capital. (NNT)































