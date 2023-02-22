GLO approves proposal for six-digit (L6) and three-digit (N3) lotteries

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) has approved a proposal by the Ministry of Finance to issue two new types of lotteries, specifically the six-digit (L6) and three-digit (N3) lotteries.

Revenue Department Director-General Lavaron Sangsnit said the GLO will sell the L6 lottery in digital format, costing 80 baht per ticket, with some tickets sold through the Pao Tang application. The N3 lottery will meanwhile be sold in both physical and digital formats, with the price yet to be determined.







Vendors that sell physical lottery tickets will be required to provide the GLO with daily sales data in digital format. The GLO board and the Finance Ministry will adjust the details of the new lotteries and submit the plan for Cabinet approval.







In a separate move, the GLO board meeting last Friday voted to revoke the rights of more than 12,000 lottery vendors who have violated regulations. More than 20,000 sellers have already lost their rights, and over 3 million tickets have been taken back.

The director noted that one million of the repossessed tickets will be allotted to existing sellers via the quota system, while the remaining 2 million will be sold via the Pao Tang application. (NNT)



























