GDSI to establish ‘Hyperscale Data Center’ in Chonburi, PM emphasizes Thailand’s potential as regional connectivity hub

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with William Wei Huang, Chairman and CEO of GDS Holdings, and Jamie Gee Choo Khoo, President of GDS International (GDSI), to discuss the company’s investment plans in Thailand’s digital infrastructure, Nov 5.

GDSI announced its intention to establish a Hyperscale Data Center in Chonburi, with the support of Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI). This project marks a significant milestone in transforming Thailand into a digital economy hub in Southeast Asia.



During the meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn emphasized Thailand’s potential as a regional connectivity hub and highlighted the government’s commitment to facilitating investments in the digital sector. The prime minister also introduced the “One Family One Soft Power” policy, which aims to foster high-skilled labor through digital skill development.

Mr. Huang expressed his gratitude to the Thai government for its support, noting Thailand’s robust digital infrastructure and favorable environment for data centers. With over 1,000 global clients and partners, GDSI is ready to contribute to Thailand’s digital ecosystem and promote future-focused digital innovations.







Both parties agreed to collaborate closely on regulatory support and skill development, preparing Thai workers for careers in digital technology. Prime Minister Paetongtarn also invited GDSI to collaborate with Thai universities, sharing expertise and knowledge to enhance the digital capabilities of the Thai workforce.







































