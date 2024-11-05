Prime Minister plans to take children to see ‘Moo Deng’ at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Chalermchai Sri-on, alongside senior officials and representatives from the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand (ZPOT), met with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to present the “Moo Deng: Soft Power” campaign. Held before the Cabinet meeting today (Nov 5), the event highlights the pygmy hippopotamus, Moo Deng, from Khao Kheow Open Zoo as a distinct emblem of Thailand’s biodiversity and zoo attractions.



During the meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn participated in a photo session with a Moo Deng mascot and statue included in the promotional display. ZPOT representatives invited the prime minister and the Cabinet to visit Khao Kheow Open Zoo to meet Moo Deng firsthand, which she warmly accepted.

The premier expressed her intention to visit the zoo with her children, noting that she would plan the visit once the zoo experiences a decrease in visitor numbers. She remarked that during a previous visit, her family opted for the dolphin show due to high crowd levels at the zoo.







The Moo Deng campaign fosters public engagement with Thailand’s diverse wildlife heritage, using the baby pygmy hippopotamus as an ambassador for conservation and promoting eco-tourism efforts across the country. (NNT)







































