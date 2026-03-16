Fuel rationing forces Thai temple to halt cremations as shortages begin to bite

NAKHON PHANOM, Thailand – A prominent temple in northeastern Thailand has suspended cremation services due to a regional fuel shortage, as local gas stations implement strict rationing measures.

Wat Mahathat, a major religious site in Nakhon Phanom, announced a temporary closure of its crematorium after being unable to secure enough diesel to operate its pollution-free furnace system.

Each cremation requires approximately 90 liters of fuel, costing about 3,000 THB.

Local gas stations have capped individual purchases at 500 THB and refused to sell fuel in containers or gallon drums. These restrictions prevent the temple from refilling its onsite storage tanks, making it impossible to guarantee enough fuel for funeral rites.

Phra Khru Samu Kittichai Sukwattano, the temple’s vice-abbot, said the crisis heavily impacts the destitute and unclaimed bodies. The temple typically assists with at least 10 charity cremations per month. He appealed for an exemption to allow the temple to purchase fuel in containers for these final rites.

Impact on Emergency Services

The fuel crunch has also spread to northern Thailand. In Chiang Mai, several stations have displayed “Out of Stock” signs.







Sahachat Limcharoenpakdee, chairman of the Phetkasem Foundation, reported that the 500 THB purchase limit is crippling emergency response efforts. Rescue vehicles often travel 40 km per trip.The current fuel cap allows a single ambulance to respond to only 2-3 emergency cases per day, compared to a typical average of 10 cases.

The foundation is now seeking sympathy and special exemptions for medical and rescue vehicles to ensure public safety. (TNA)



































