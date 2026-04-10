Fuel costs drive Songkran travelers to buses as Mor Chit 2 sees massive crowds

BANGKOK, Thailand – Large crowds packed Bangkok’s Mor Chit 2 terminal as the Songkran holiday began, with many travelers swapping private cars for public transport to escape high fuel prices.

Terminal officials reported a steady surge in passengers since early morning, particularly for routes to the North and Northeast, as citizens look to minimize travel expenses for the traditional New Year homecoming.

To handle the influx, which has averaged 100,000 people daily since April 1, authorities have deployed additional buses. Despite the extra trips, high demand has led to long wait times and sold-out tickets, forcing some travelers to opt for more expensive private vans. Officials expect congestion to peak Friday evening, though they confirmed that ticket fares remain unchanged.

Transport Co. President Attawit Rakjamroon expects up to 180,000 passengers during the holiday period, with the heaviest outbound traffic predicted for April 11–12. He assured the public that with 6,000 to 7,000 trips prepared daily, sufficient capacity is available to ensure no travelers are left stranded at the terminal. (TNA)































