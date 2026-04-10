Black panther cub seized in Tak as police uncover cross-border wildlife trafficking ring

TAK, Thailand – Authorities have apprehended a Myanmar man and woman in Tak province after discovering a seven-month-old black panther cub hidden in their vehicle. The arrests took place on April 8 at a local shopping mall parking lot following a sting operation.

The suspects had allegedly attempted to pass the animal off as a “black cat,” but their story unraveled when observers noticed the cub’s aggressive behavior and its refusal to eat standard cat food.







The investigation revealed a transnational trafficking route originating in Cambodia, with the cub intended for delivery to a buyer in Myanmar.

Police seized a foreign-registered vehicle and mobile devices containing contact information for a wider network. While the suspects claimed they were paid 25,000 baht by a handler named “Ms. Mayu” to transport the animal to Shwe Kokko, evidence suggests the transaction involved a Vietnamese seller and a Myanmar-based recipient.



The black panther is a strictly protected species under CITES Appendix I and Thai law, carrying heavy legal penalties for unauthorized possession or trade. Experts noted that while a cub may be valued at 500,000 baht in certain markets, the ecological loss to the environment is estimated at 4 million baht. The rescued cub has since been sent to the Khao Prathap Chang Wildlife Breeding Center in Ratchaburi to receive professional care. (TNA)































