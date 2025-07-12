From Doi Chang to Ranong: Thailand’s GI coffees brew a global reputation at Coffee Fest

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Commerce is showcasing its finest Geographical Indication (GI) coffees at THAILAND COFFEE FEST 2025, which concludes on July 13, at IMPACT Exhibition Center in Muang Thong Thani. The GI Pavilion, organized by the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) in collaboration with The Cloud media outlet, has presented a curated lineup of GI-certified coffees from across the country. Minister of Commerce Jatuporn Buruspat visited the pavilion earlier in the week to support producers and encourage the expansion of GI coffee, supporting Thailand’s efforts to grow its soft power through local products.







The GI system helps strengthen rural economies by certifying products with unique regional qualities, maintaining production standards, and expanding distribution channels. Coffee has become one of Thailand’s most recognized GI categories. Varieties such as Doi Tung and Doi Chang have received international GI certification from the European Union, Japan, and Cambodia, contributing to Thailand’s growing profile in the global specialty coffee market.

Coffees featured at the GI Pavilion include Thep Sadet from Chiang Mai, Doi Chang from Chiang Rai, Doi Suan Ya Luang and Mani Phrueksa from Nan, Wang Nam Khiao and Dong Mafai from Nakhon Ratchasima, Tham Sing and Khao Thalu from Chumphon, and Ranong coffee. These coffees highlight the influence of local climates, landscapes, and cultivation methods, offering distinctive flavors tied to their origins. Visitors had the opportunity to taste these brews and interact directly with producers throughout the festival.



Now in its tenth year, THAILAND COFFEE FEST is the largest coffee trade event in Southeast Asia. It connects producers with consumers and businesses, creating new market opportunities and promoting sustainable practices. For small-scale growers, the event serves as a vital platform to reach broader audiences and demonstrate the value of Thai-grown coffee.

As demand grows for ethically sourced, locally rooted products, Thai GI coffee is gaining attention from both local consumers and international buyers. The GI Pavilion, located at Booth Q03 in Hall 6, remains open until July 13. Updates and further information can be found on the GI Thailand Facebook page. (NNT)



































