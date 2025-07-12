Phu Soi Dao National Park reopens for cool season visitors after five-month closure

UTTARADIT, Thailand – Phu Soi Dao National Park has announced its annual reopening on 1 July 2025, running until the conclusion of the cool season next January, after five months of closure that allowed the natural environment to be rehabilitated. Phu Soi Dao National Park, in Uttaradit Province, is home to waterfalls and many species of wild flowers.







A popular activity is to hike along a nature trail of 6.5 kilometers to the top of Phu Soi Dao, at a height of 2,102 meters above sea level, a trek that takes four to six hours. Trekkers may stay overnight at the pine forest campsite and watch the sunrise in the morning before walking back downhill to the national park office. Anyone interested in visiting the park is advised to book a site for a tent in advance through the website https://nps.dnp.go.th/reservation.php, or phone (+66) 5547 9824 or (+66) 5525 4962. (PRD)



































