Culture Minister visits Korat ahead of Candle Festival, hears local flood and bridge woes

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – Minister of Culture Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Chok Chai district in Nakhon Ratchasima province to meet with residents ahead of her appearance at the province’s annual candle festival. Her visit began in Tha Ang subdistrict, where locals shared concerns over recurring floods, drought conditions, and infrastructure challenges.

A major issue raised was the Mun River crossing bridge, which has served the community for more than 80 years. The narrow bridge becomes impassable during the rainy season due to rising water levels, disrupting access for over 320 people across 95 households. The problem has persisted for decades, causing hardship during periods of heavy rain.







Later in the day, Paetongtarn was scheduled to preside over the opening ceremony of the 2025 Nakhon Ratchasima Candle Festival. The event, held at the plaza in front of the Thao Suranari Monument, is being staged under the theme “Korat Candle Procession: Arts and Identity of Ya Mo’s Land.”

The candle festival is among the province’s most celebrated cultural events, featuring detailed wax sculptures, religious rituals, and community parades that honor the beginning of Buddhist Lent and showcase regional artistry. (NNT)



































