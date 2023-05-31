Thailand strengthens ties with Africa in trade and tourism

African countries have celebrated the Africa Day in Bangkok and worldwide as the Thai government has reiterated to boost ties with African countries in all dimensions. The Africa Day celebration was held on Monday at the Anantara Bangkok Siam Hotel by six embassies of African countries, comprising Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Libya and South Africa.







The event was attended by Thai deputy prime minister and foreign minister Don Pramudwinai and ambassadors of many countries. Mr. Don delivered the remarks, saying Thailand would foster cooperation with African nations in all dimensions particularly in trade, investment and sustainable developments, which have seen much progress.







Thailand is ready and has potential to collaborate with African countries in various sectors such as service businesses, agriculture, fisheries, basic infrastructure, energy, mining and eco-tourism.

For the past four decades, the trade volume between Thailand and Africa has increased by a promising 14 percent, reaching 14.3 billion US dollars in 2022. Currently, Thailand remains one of the biggest suppliers of rice to Africa.

As a friend and equal partner, according to Mr. Don, Thailand is keen to broaden its economic engagement and cooperation with Africa.

Thailand has well regarded expertise in many areas, in particular, hospitality, agriculture, infrastructure development, energy, mining, jewellery, ecotourism and fisheries, all of which are very compatible with the interests of many African countries.

“We believe that increasing the economic cooperation between our two regions will bring out better livelihood to our people, and thus, lay a strong foundation for sustainable peace”, Mr. Don noted.







The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also revealed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently working with all African Embassies and agencies in Thailand to organise the “Colours of Africa 2023”, to be held in Khon Kaen this year.







“This is part of our collaborative efforts to strengthen the ties between our peoples across Thailand”, he noted and added that the event will encourage more dynamic engagement, expand business networks and create greater awareness among the Thai public of the great potentials and opportunities of Africa.

The Africa Day is observed annually on May 25 and is celebrated by Africans worldwide. (TNA)















