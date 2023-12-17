Air pollution reaches unsafe levels across all 50 districts of Bangkok

Air pollution reached unsafe levels across all 50 districts of Bangkok on Saturday (Dec 16), with the Bangkok Yai district recording the highest pollution, as reported by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

GISDA’s report on https://pm25.gistda.or.th/ revealed that 14 districts were categorized as “unhealthy,” with pollution readings surpassing 75 microgrammes per cubic meter (μg/m3). The threshold for safe air quality is 35 μg/m3.







In addition to Bangkok, PM2.5 levels in 18 other provinces also exceeded the safe limit. These provinces include Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and others, while the southern region of Thailand experienced clearer skies with lower PM2.5 levels.

The Pollution Control Department cited still air as the reason for the heightened levels of fine dust particles. Crop burning, a common practice during the winter months, contributes to the worsening air quality.







Relief from the pollution is expected from Sunday until December 23, as a cold air mass moves into Thailand and the South China Sea. This change is predicted to bring cooler temperatures, particularly in the northeastern region, with a 1 to 3 degrees Celsius drop. (NNT)



























