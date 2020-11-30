Four Thai women illegally crossed Chiang Rai’s border; 21 new cases reported Monday

Thailand reported 21 new cases of Covid-19, arriving from other countries, including two Thai women, sneaking across the border from Myanmar.







The Facebook page of the Covid-19 information center reported 21 new cases on Monday, bringing the total cases to 3,998.

They comprised 17 Thais and four foreigners, arriving from India, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Japan, England, Russia, Denmark, Oman and the Netherlands and the United States.







They were found being infected while being quarantined except two Thai women, crossing the border through a natural border pass from Myanmar.

Meanwhile, immigration officials arrested four Thai women, who worked in Myanmar and illegally crossed the border back to Chiang Rai’s Mae Sot district.

They breached the rules to undergo screening processes and two weeks of quarantine.

Sophon Iamsirithavorn, the director of the Division of the Communicable Diseases said about disease investigation related to another female case in Chiang Mai, who also sneaked across the border from Myanmar that contact tracing found 326 people, potentially exposed to Covid-19.









Out of all, 107 people are considered at high risk. Most of them or 65 people were tested for the virus.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha told the public not to panic about the coronavirus cases, reported in the country and to be confident in the government’s handling of the situation.

He asked people to help monitor those who illegally enter the country and notify the authorities. (TNA)











