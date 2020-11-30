Two Thai women from entertainment venue in Myanmar confirmed new cases in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai governor has confirmed two new coronavirus cases in the province. The two women sneaked across the border from Myanmar’s Tachilek to Chiang Rai province.







Chiang Rai governor, Prachon Pratsakul said the two Thai women worked at the same entertainment venue in Tachilek and sneaked across the border on Nov26-27.

The duo are being treated at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.







After their arrivals, they stayed at the hotel, so contact tracing is not difficult for their cases.

The two women sought Covid testing at a private hospital after they learned that their friend, the 29-year-old woman, who also worked at the same place in Myanmar was infected with Covid-19 and was confirmed as the latest case in Chiang Mai province.

Health officials are tracking down contacts of the infected woman in Chiang Mai. She reportedly went to a shopping mall and a bar.

A total of 326 people are thought to have potentially been exposed to Covid-19. (TNA)











