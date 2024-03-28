Drivers urged to check their vehicles before traveling during Songkran long holidays in April

The government is advising drivers to ensure their vehicles are in optimal condition before traveling during the Songkran long holidays.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang noted that Songkran is a peak travel time for returning to hometowns and for tourists visiting various locations, resulting in increased road and vehicle usage. Ensuring vehicle readiness is essential for driver safety.







Karom announced that the Department of Land Transport is collaborating with various partners to offer free vehicle checks to encourage safe driving. These complimentary inspections for cars and motorcycles will assess over 20 critical areas, including brake systems, tire conditions, engine performance, engine oil level and cleanliness, cooling systems, potential leaks, air filters, and the proper functioning of lights and signals.







Motorists are invited to have their vehicles inspected at participating service centers across the country, as part of the campaign running until April 15th. Details about the service locations are available through the campaign’s promotion.

He highlighted the importance of vehicle safety checks in preventing accidents caused by mechanical failures, aiming to reduce accidents and improve safety for all. (NNT)































