Former Cambodian PM Hun Sen visits Thaksin in Bangkok

Former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has traveled to visit former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra at the latter’s residence, where they have lunch together as long-time close friends.

Samdech Hun Sen, the President of the Supreme Council of the Kingdom of Cambodia arrived at the Ban Chan Song La, the Shinawatra family’s residence in Soi Charansanitwong 69 during his private visit and is scheduled to return to Cambodia on the same day.







They shared a lunch together along with Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s youngest daughter and the leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, who also joined them for the meal.

Thaksin was released on parole four days ago after serving six months in hospital detention or half of his one-year prison sentence on charges of corruption and abuse of power.







Before arriving in Bangkok, Hun Sen posted the photo while sitting on a private jet on his Facebook page, stating that he was traveling to Bangkok to visit Thaksin Shinawatra, the former Prime Minister of Thailand.

The relationship between Thaksin and Samdech Hun Sen began before Thaksin’s tenure as Prime Minister or his entry into politics. Thaksin was previously appointed as a personal advisor and economic advisor to the Cambodian government.







Outside Thaksin’s residence, about 10 members of the Red Shirt group, who reside in the same alley behind the former Prime Minister’s residence, gathered to show support for Thaksin.

Police officers from the Bang Phlat Police Station are present to maintain security and facilitate traffic around the area. Meanwhile, numerous media outlets were waiting eagerly to cover the news. (TNA)



























































