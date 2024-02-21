Thai man arrested for assault and robbery of Chinese tourist

Police have arrested a Thai man, Thip Phasiri, 41, who allegedly attempted to assault and robbed a Chinese tourist in Chonburi. Investigations reveal potential connections to multiple robbery cases.

The latest incident involved Ms. Meilin, a 29-year-old Chinese tourist who was offered a ride to Pattaya by the Thai man on a motorcycle. However, he diverted the route, leading her into the roadside forest near Siam Country Club Golf Course, on Highway 2081 in Pong Sub-District, east Pattaya. He attempted to assault her but failed. Subsequently, he tied her up and set fire to the surrounding grass, and stole her cash amounting to 90,000 baht (15,000 baht and 15,000 Chinese yuan) before fleeing.







On Tuesday night (February 20), around 9 PM, the police arrested the suspect at a house in Rayong province. Utilizing CCTV footage along the escape route, the police managed to track and capture the suspect.

The Chinese woman initially confirmed the man was the attacker.

The police seized the motorcycle used in the crime, found parked at a gas station near the Map Ta Phut gas separation plant in Rayong. Fingerprint examination was conducted, along with searching for DNA evidence of the victim.







Investigations into Mr. Tip’s background reveal potential involvement in robbery cases near the incident site along the Sattahip – Nakhon Ratchasima road in Chonburi, targeting female golf caddies on motorcycles. The victims were followed by a man on motorcycle, who snatched their necklaces and bags before fleeing. (TNA)

Earlier Report: Chinese woman assaulted near Siam Country Club Golf Course















































