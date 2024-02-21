Cabinet extends visa exemption for Kazakhstani tourists for another 6 months

The Cabinet has approved to extend the visa waiver for Kazakhstani tourists for another six months, said Government Spokesperson, Chai Wacharonke.

Originally set to expire on February 29, 2024, it has been extended until August 31, 2024. This decision was made after it was found that in 2023, there were over 172,000 tourists from Kazakhstan traveling to Thailand, which marked a record high.

With an average expenditure of 75,080 baht per person per trip, they are considered a group of tourists with high potential and purchasing power. (TNA)




































