Forest fires in Sai Thong National Park contained after massive air and ground operation

CHAIYAPHUM, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin announced that authorities have successfully contained the major forest fires in Sai Thong National Park, Chaiyaphum Province. This achievement resulted from coordinated efforts by ground forces and aerial firefighting units to suppress flames in high-altitude and steep cliff areas.







The containment follows a directive issued on March 7, 2026, by Permanent Secretary Raweewan Bhuridej, instructing the Northeast Regional Operations Center to deploy aircraft to support wildfire and haze control in coordination with local agencies. Aerial surveys identified two main fire lines advancing from the mountain base toward the summit, fueled by dense grass and bamboo on steep terrain.

To combat the blaze, 150 ground personnel were organized into three tactical teams to control the left flank, right flank, and mountain ridge. At the same time, firefighting aircraft 5119 conducted 78 water-dropping sorties, delivering 39,000 liters of water. An additional eight flights targeted fires along inaccessible cliff faces.

Although the primary fire fronts have been extinguished, ground units remain in the area to monitor for potential flare-ups. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment continues to maintain a high level of vigilance to ensure the situation in Sai Thong National Park remains stable and returns to normal conditions. (NNT)



































