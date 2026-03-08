Thai government warns against ‘Mule’ SIM cards as cybercrime crackdown intensifies

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Government has issued a warning against the illegal registration and trade of “mule” SIM cards, noting that individuals who provide their personal data for criminal purposes may face up to three years in prison and fines of up to 300,000 baht.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Airin Phanrit stated that the administration is intensifying efforts to combat cybercrime, with a primary focus on call center scams. These scams often involve individuals selling their identities to register mobile numbers or “mule” bank accounts for fraudulent use. The spokesperson especially warned young people not to accept payments for registering SIM cards or providing personal data, as these are used to facilitate online crime.







Under the Royal Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime B.E. 2566 (2023), as amended in B.E. 2568 (2025), individuals who open or allow others to use SIM cards registered in their name for criminal activities may face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 300,000 baht, or both.

​Those who arrange, advertise, or encourage the buying, selling, renting, or lending of SIM cards, bank accounts, electronic cards, or electronic money accounts face heavier penalties of two to five years’ imprisonment and fines ranging from 200,000 to 500,000 baht, or both.



​The government advises the public not to allow others to use their personal information or facial scans for SIM registration. Anyone who discovers unauthorized use of their identity or encounters online scams should report them immediately through the thaipoliceonline system or the Anti-Online Scam Operation Center (AOC) 1441 hotline, which is available 24 hours a day. (NNT)



































