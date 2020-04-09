Songkhla in south Thailand bans entry and exit to combat Coronavirus

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update from Songkhla province on its measures to prevent and mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Effective from 6-30 April, 2020, Songkhla has issued the following orders:

People and all kinds of vehicles are banned from entering and exiting the province with the exceptions for medical treatment purposes, communicable disease control measures, logistics of necessity goods and supplies, as well as medical supplies and equipment, rescue and emergency vehicles, ambulances, and banking and finance vehicles.

Any government officials or staff/employees of private companies with the necessity to travel to and from Songkhla are required to present proof of their journey.

Members of the general public with the necessity to travel to and from Songkhla are required to seek permission from the local district chief.

The order covers all areas of Songkhla, including Hat Yai.

