Foreigners entering Thailand with ‘Special Tourism Visa’ must undergo 14-day quarantine

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic is an uncommon situation which has impacted the country in wide-ranging aspects. The people could rest assured that the Government strives to solve problems and challenges, and alleviate people’s plights, as well as responds to the people’s needs.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

With regard to payment of allowance for the elderlies and people with disability, the Prime Minister affirmed that there is sufficient budget, and that the payment would be made as soon as possible by September 22. The Government also has a plan to recruit 260,000 new graduates (both vocational and undergraduate levels), and 1 million unemployed.

The Prime Minister also stated about the cabinet’s deliberation on reentering of foreign visitors through issuance of a new ‘Special Tourism Visa’ that this has to be further scrutinized by Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), taking into consideration the opinions of other concerned sectors. In any case, those that are allowed to enter will be required to undergo 14-day state quarantine/alternative state quarantine, while healthcare tourists may also opt for hospital quarantine.









Even though Thailand’s public healthcare system is one of the world’s best, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of public cooperation in keeping guards up, and surveilling, monitoring, and screening of the disease.

The Prime Minister also disclosed that additional holidays, if approved by the cabinet, will be announced in advance for the people to plan their travel accordingly.











