Thai officials send garbage back to visitors renting tents at Khao Yai National Park

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa ordered officials of the Khao Yai National Park to pack and mail garbage collected at the park back to its owners who recently visited the place.







The minister posted in his TOP Varawut Facebook account that some visitors left the garbage and food leftover at their rented tents after visiting the park over the weekend and did not bother to put the garbage in a bin there.

The garbage tarnished the park and could harm wild animals that might eat it at the campground, he wrote.









According to his post, the collected garbage was sent by mail to the people who rented the particular tents and registered their name and address with park officials. The action was aimed at setting an example and encouraging general tourists to keep national parks clean and observe the rules of national parks.



Khao Yai Park rangers also filed their complaint with local police against the tourists who littered the park.

The act that violates the national park law for damaging natural resources carries several punishments including a fine of 100,000-500,000 baht and a jail term of up to five years.

Minister Varawut mentioned the punishments in his post while urging tourists to help conserve the environment and assuring that park rangers were enforcing the law seriously. (TNA)












