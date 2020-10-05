Foreigners can apply for ‘Special Tourist Visas’ at Thai embassies and consulates

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked all Thai embassies and consulates around the world to promote the special long stay tourist visa.







The Ministry of Interior announced, on 30th of September, that some foreigners will be allowed to stay in Thailand by applying for a special tourist visa, designed specifically for a stay of 90 days and which can be extended twice by 90 days.









The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) emphasized that Thai embassies and consulates around the world should prepare guidelines for the implementation of the Special Tourist Visa and asked them to publicize the new visa type to the public.

According to the MFA, the first requirement for the new visa application is that the applicant come from a country with a low risk of COVID-19, as categorized by the Ministry of Public Health.

Foreigners who are interested in applying for the special tourist visa can ask for more information at Thai embassies and consulates in their home country. (NNT)












