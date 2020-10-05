Thailand to be ASEAN’s biggest herbal exporter

The ministries of public health, agriculture and commerce join forces to promote Thailand as the biggest herbal exporter of Southeast Asia, targeting overall sales worth 360 billion baht next year.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the government was emphasizing the development of herbal products which had potential of growth and income generation because they were used as ingredients in the production of food, beverages, cosmetics, food supplements and medicines and there were not many competitors in herbal markets.

Despite the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, Thai herbal exports were rising especially in China, the United States and Vietnam, she said.









Thailand’s first master plan on herbal development for implementation from 2017 to 2021 expected the value of annual herbal consumption to increase from 180 billion baht to 360 billion baht by 2021 and Thailand to become the biggest exporter of herbal products in Southeast Asia. Its product champions are turmeric, Plai (Zingibermontanum), Thai black ginger and Bua Bok (Centellaasiatica). Besides, several Thai herbs were quickly gaining popularity including green chiretta, ginger and garlic, Ms Rachada said.

According to her, governmental and non-governmental organizations are doing their best to promote herbal products. The Ministry of Public Health is responsible for the quality and innovation of herbal products as well as facilitation for commercial production. The Ministry of Commerce supervises local and international marketing campaigns and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is expanding the organic cultivation of herbs.

“Global demand for herbs is steadily growing and it is an important opportunity to generate secure income for farmers and operators. The government is ready to throw support in terms of policies and budgets for the comprehensive herbal development so that the Thai herbal industry will be internationally recognized and growing in a sustainable way,” Ms Rachada said. (TNA)











