Foreign Minister meets Vice President of China

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Hang Zheng, Vice President of China, during his official visit to China on 9 July 2024.

Both sides were pleased the close and cordial bilateral ties between Thailand and China. They also agreed to promote high-level exchanges, as the two countries would commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 2025.







On this occasion, both sides exchanged views on national development strategies of both countries to enhance complementarity. They reiterated their commitments to further strengthen Thailand – China collaboration in all areas, especially the areas under “Ignite Thailand” Vision 2030. They also discussed ways to promote economic cooperation, including facilitation of trade of agricultural products, increasing Chinese investment in industries for the future, including clean and renewable energy, and promoting people-to-people exchanges, including tourism. (MFA)

































































