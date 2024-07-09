Chanakarn appointed president of Supreme Court of Thailand

The Judicial Commission has appointed Chanakarn Theeravechpolkul, the current president of the Juvenile and Family Division of the Supreme Court, as the new president of the Supreme Court of Thailand. According to Courts of Justice Spokesperson Sorawit Limparangsri, Chanakarn will assume her new role on October 1, 2024, coinciding with the start of the fiscal year.







Chanakarn will be the fourth woman to hold this prestigious position, succeeding Anocha Chevitsophon, who has served as the president since last year and will complete her term on September 30.

Chanakarn completed her legal education at Thammasat University, where she earned her law degree and passed the Thai bar exam. Her career in the judiciary includes serving as the head of judges at various courts, including the Phitsanulok Juvenile and Family Court and the Central Bankruptcy Court. Prior to her latest appointment, she held positions such as Deputy Chief Justice of Bangkok South Civil Court and Vice President of the Court of Appeal, Region 9. (NNT)





































