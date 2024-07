Foreign Minister joins Team Thailand in promoting Proactive Economic Diplomacy policy

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, exchanged views with Team Thailand in Beijing to explore ways to promote Thailand – China relations and cooperation during his official visit to China on 9 July 2024.

The Foreign Minister expressed appreciation to Team Thailand in Beijing for their active roles in fostering tangible Thailand – China relations, as well as reiterated Thai government’s commitment to promote Proactive Economic Diplomacy policy.

On this occasion, the Foreign Minister also exchanged views with Team Thailand and sought recommendations on cooperation in various areas, including security, economic, tourism, and education, to comprehensively strengthen Thailand – China cooperation. (MFA)