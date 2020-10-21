Foreign countries question issues of human rights in Thailand

Officials from Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government and the Royal Thai Police explained the political situation in Thailand to foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations yesterday (Oct 20). The officials said a severe state of emergency was declared in Bangkok to deal with the confrontation between demonstrators and security officers and to control the COVID-19 situation.







During the rallies, police officers performed their duty in accordance with the law, starting with soft measures, before moving to harsher actions. Meanwhile, the government is to convene an extraordinary parliamentary session to seek solutions and ease tensions. This morning, reporters asked the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Don Pramudwinai, about the responses of foreign officials.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said all countries understand and are not concerned about the political situation in the kingdom. They have not issued a travel advisory for Thailand. After October 17, 2020, six countries warned its citizens to avoid the protest sites.









Mr. Don said that some foreign officials asked some questions yesterday, and Thai officials were able to provide answers to all of them. One of them was about human rights, and the Thai officials explained that everything is in compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). (NNT)











