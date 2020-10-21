Suvarnabhumi Airport ready to welcome foreign tourists; 39 Chinese arrived in Thailand Tuesday

The first batch of Chinese tourists has already arrived in Thailand, under the new Special Tourist Visa arrangement. The group departed Shanghai and arrived at Bangkok on 20th October, in the evening.







39 Chinese tourists have passed the screening procedures and are now quarantined in the optional quarantine hotel. All of them were requested to download an application so that Thai authorities can trace them at all times.

Suvarnabhumi airport’s deputy general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn said today that the airport is ready to welcome tourists as it has been preparing the area and refining procedures with important partners like the Ministry of Public Health. The airport has had screening rooms installed, along with a laboratory and PCR testing facilities, that are as accurate as 95 percent in detecting the virus within 90 minutes.









The area nearby is a private zone for passengers who are waiting for their lab results, and is overseen by airport and Public Health Ministry officers to ensure everyone is following the steps. As another Chinese group of 100 tourists will arrive in Thailand on 26th of October, the airport is confident that everything will proceed safely as it has already welcomed the first batch smoothly.



Meanwhile, the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today that by welcoming the Chinese tourists, the two countries will maintain their good relationship. So Thailand will facilitate their arrival as much as it can, offering the best medical procedures to ensure the safety of Thai people too. With the group undergoing initial screenings before departure from China and further tests and quarantine in Thailand, the minister is confident that the safety of all is ensured. (NNT)











