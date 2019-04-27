Foreign Affairs Ministry to organize coronation activities overseas

Bangkok – Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will organize activities and ceremonies related to the coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, including exhibitions to provide knowledge about the coronation in both Thai and English throughout the month of May.

Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Busadee Santipitaks, said the activities will be organized by Royal Thai embassies and consulates in 98 locations worldwide. She said religious ceremonies will take place on May 3 and 4, and there will be volunteer activities throughout next month.

On May 6, the embassies and consulates will lead Thai citizens living abroad to take part in a ceremony to celebrate this auspicious occasion and watch live TV coverage of the coronation. Due to time zone differences in some countries, the event will be recorded for future viewing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also hold exhibitions to provide information to Thais and foreigners about His Majesty the King’s biography, duties and the coronation in both Thai and English. The ministry is now delivering the exhibition materials to the embassies and consulates in different countries. The exhibitions will be held throughout next month.

For Bangkok, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is holding an exhibition on His Majesty the King’s coronation between April 24 and May 10 at the ministry’s headquarters on Sri Ayudhya Road. Another exhibition will be organized from May 1 to 31 at the Department of Consular Affairs on Chaeng Wattana Road.