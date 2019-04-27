Khao Kheow Open Zoo uses sprinklers to cool the animals

Bangkok – The temperatures at Khao Kheow Open Zoo have been reaching boiling point recently, prompting the zoo to find ways to cool the animals.

Among initiatives, the staff have now installed sprinklers at various spots in the zoo and provided the giraffes with more shelter from the sun. They have also planted additional trees and arranged cool water sources to reduce the ambient temperature and keep the animals cool.

Winter animals such as penguins, red pandas and seals are displayed in air-conditioned rooms. This April, they are being given frozen fruit instead of iced water which directly affects their health.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Khon Kaen soared higher than 41 degrees Celsius this past week, prompting the city zoo there to provide iced water for the giraffes, and filling a large basin with cool water for ostriches in the African animal exhibition zone to refresh and relax the animals.

The staff have also installed sprinklers on the Skywalk and in other exhibition zones to sprinkle water to reduce the heat for tourists as well as the animals, and are providing food that helps keep the animals cool.