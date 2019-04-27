Big cleaning day along procession route

Bangkok – Volunteers joined the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and civil servants from different branches to help clean up the procession route for the coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, scheduled for early next month.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Bureau of the Royal Household, AVM Supichai Soonthornbura, presided over the opening of the Jit-Arsa’s Big Cleaning project in Sanam Luang, Bangkok on Friday. The event was joined by 5,800 Jit-Arsa members, civil servants, BMA officials, and representatives from various agencies, such as the BMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Navy, and the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

His Majesty the King graciously bestowed 6,000 meals to the participants.

Volunteers and workers cleaned up canals in Bangkok’s old city and Ratchabophit Sathit Maha Simaram and Ratchanatdaram temples. They washed the dirt off the roads and pavements, collected trash, trimmed tree branches, and cleaned traffic signs along the 7.2-kilometer procession route in preparation for this auspicious event.

The procession route covers 20 roads, including Ratchadamnoen Klang, Bamrung Muang, Fuang Nakhon, Tanao, Sip Sam Hang, Atsadang, Phra Sumen, Ratchadamnoen Nok, Rachini, Maha Rat, Dinso, Siripong, Tri Phet, Tri Thong, Larn Luang, Kalayana Maitri, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, and Ratchasima.

Meanwhile, the BMA has almost completed the landscaping along the procession route. The BMA’s remaining tasks include decorating certain areas with flowers and repairing some lamp posts. All tasks will be completed by April 30.