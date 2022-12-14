Thailand renowned for high medical care standards at friendly rates among foreign tourists

The Ministry of Public Health has emphasized the potential benefits of its “Health for Wealth” concept in enhancing Thailand’s economy through medical tourism promotion.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that according to the Medical Tourism Association, Thailand ranks 5th among the world’s most popular health tourism destinations in 2021. High medical care standards, quality treatments, reasonable rates, and affordable cost of living for long-term patients have made the kingdom one of the most popular medical destinations.







According to the Department of Health Service Support, a ministry survey conducted in collaboration with the Bank of Thailand (BOT) on 30 hospitals last year revealed that tourists who came for medical treatment spent around 11.9 billion baht. This represents a 47% increase over the previous year. The top five treatments generating the most revenue for hospitals were cardiovascular issues, metabolism, cancer, bones and joints, and neurological systems.







Foreign medical tourists spent an average of 35,000 baht on treatments, with the majority of patients coming from Kuwait, followed by Cambodia, Myanmar, Japan and China. Visitors primarily sought treatment for their bones, joints, cardiovascular system, metabolism and teeth.

The minister said he has been working to implement the Health for Wealth concept, with a focus of promoting Thailand as a medical tourism and wellness retreat destination to strengthen the nation’s economy. (NNT)





























