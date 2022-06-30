Food vendors must declare cannabis use for Thai and foreign consumers

Food and beverage vendors are required by law to post notices about cannabis use and content in their products so that Thai and foreign consumers can make informed decisions.

Dr Rungruang Kitpati, spokesman of the Ministry of Public Health, elaborated on the legal requirement in response to the concern that the decriminalization of cannabis for medical, health and economic benefits might cause foreign tourists to unintentionally consume food with cannabis content.







He said the Department of Health under the Ministry of Public Health already issued a notice on cannabis use in food and beverage.

The notice requires eatery operators to have written information warning customers of cannabis content in their food products, identify food products with cannabis leaf content and declare the amount of used cannabis, Dr Rungruang said.





He recommended that 1-2 cannabis leaves be used per serving of fried food and one leaf per serving of stir-fried food, soup and beverage.

Food vendors are also required to post warnings against cannabis consumption by children, pregnant women, breast-feeding mothers and people allergic or sensitive to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). (TNA)

































