Floodwater recedes in Phuket Old Town, routes to airport operational

The flood situations in Phuket’s several areas have returned to normal.

Municipal workers began to clean up from floods at the Old Town area. The floodwater had receded, leaving mud and sand on roads.

Shop owners clean their buildings before reopening and are prepared for another flood if there is more heavy rain. They moved their belongings to higher ground.







The Phuket municipality has prepared sand bags to hand out to locals in at-risk areas as a flood warning remains in place.

The record rainfall triggered a flash flood, hitting Phuket’s business and residential areas in all three districts on early Sunday morning. Flooding disrupted traffic to the airport on the tourist island as it occurred during the long weekend. Several holidaymakers missed their flights out of the resort city. (TNA)









































