Thai masseur returning from Qatar reported 11th monkeypox case

The Department of Disease Control reported the 11th monkeypox case, detected in Thailand.

Thares Krasanairawiwong, the department’s acting director-general said a 40-year-old Thai man worked as a masseur in Qatar. He had fallen ill on Oct 8 with a fever and rash on the hands, arms and hip before he returned to Thailand on Oct 15.







The patient sought treatment at a private hospital in Pathum Thani where he was initially diagnosed with monkeypox and transferred to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute.

The lab test confirmed he was the country’s monkeypox case.

Additional disease investigation is underway.

The 10 previous cases reported in Thailand fully recovered.







As of Oct 13, there were a total of 72,198 monkeypox cases reported in 109 countries worldwide with most cases in Europe, Thares said. The death toll from monkeypox was 28. (TNA)

































