Floods rise in Nakhon Ratchasima, northeastern Thailand

The overflow of water from the Lam Takhong River was rising and local officials were trying to protect Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

The Lam Takhong River overflowed into roads and the vicinity of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital and Nakhon Ratchasima Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital in Muang district. Flood levels were too deep for small vehicles and officials deployed military trucks to serve people.







Sandbags were placed to protect Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. The overflow from Lam Takhong already flooded a road in front of the hospital and patients were told to return next week.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantharanothai said the Lam Takhong dam would stop discharging water until the water situation in the river that resulted from heavy rains improved. Floods in low-lying areas would be prolonged but elsewhere floodwater could subside in one or two days unless rains continue, he said. (TNA)



























