Thailand launches mobile app to offer free on-site repairs of appliances by vocational students

The Ministry of Education has launched the “Chang Achiwa” mobile application to facilitate free, on-site repair of appliances and machinery by vocational students from Fix It Centers nationwide.

Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong visited Pathum Thani Technical College for the launch of the “Chang Achiwa” mobile application, which enables users to schedule appointments with Fix It Centers nationwide for repair services.







The minister said the mobile app was developed in response to the warm public reception of the Fix It Centers, which provide repairs for electrical appliances and farm machinery. The app will facilitate the repair of large appliances or machines, as vocational students will be dispatched from each of the 100 Fix It Centers nationwide to carry out on-site repairs. The education minister said this would increase convenience for the public and reduce travel expenses.



Office of the Vocational Education Commission Secretary-General Suthep Kaengsanthia said the “Chang Achiwa” mobile app will allow vocational students to apply their skills and foster proficiency in their trades, while also nourishing a volunteering spirit among the students. The app is also expected to provide a better picture of people’s repair needs as well as the needs of each Fix It Center.

The application is now available for iOS and Android devices, and is free to download. (NNT)



























