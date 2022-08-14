Flood warning issued for provinces, including Bangkok

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has issued flood warnings in eleven provinces, including Bangkok, as runoff from Tropical Storm Mulan flows downstream from northern Thailand.

The Department has issued alerts for Chai Nat, UthaiThani, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, SuphanBuri, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, PathumThani, SamutPrakan, Nonthaburi, and Bangkok. Authorities are also keeping a close eye on rising water levels in the Chao Phraya River and other rivers that receive water from northern provinces that were affected by the tropical storm.







Residents living near the riverside areas are advised to prepare to move to higher ground, while businesses alongside the river are advised to brace for a possible surge in water levels. People are advised to closely monitor updates in order to prepare for uncertain situations.(NNT)

































