Collapsed sidewalks irk Pattaya mayor inspecting Thepprasit Road

Thepprasit Road’s electrical wires are now safely cleaned up, but the sidewalks remain a mess.

That was the conclusion of Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet following an Aug. 12 inspection of a stretch of the Jomtien Beach street where wires caught fire in June.

The entire cleanup operation from the June 22 fire that spread across five utility poles on Thepprasit near Thepprasit Soi 7 has been a textbook example of government laziness and ineptitude.







While firefighters needed only about 10 minutes to extinguish the flames, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department just left the burnt remains there to block traffic. They were pushed to the side after Poramet visited the site June 24.

It then took the Provincial Electricity Authority until this week to clear all the destroyed wires and tidy up the power and communications lines left behind.







Yet while the wires are now tidy, Poramet complained that the sidewalks in the area had subsided in some places and construction crews had left sandbags behind. Again, he demanded civil servants complete their work competently.

