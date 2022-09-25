Flood warning issued for downstream residents of Chao Phraya Dam in Central Thailand

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has issued a flood warning to communities living downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam as the dam increases its discharge rate.

According to RID Director-General Praphit Chanma, the department has decided to increase the dam’s discharge rate from 1,989 cubic meters per second to 2,200 cubic meters per second in order to improve its capacity ahead of expected heavy rains next week. As a result, water levels of rivers and connected canals downstream are expected to rise by 30 to 50 centimeters.







The RID issued flood warnings to the following areas downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam:

– Phong Pheng canal and Chaiyo district in Ang Thong province

– Bang Ban canal, Sena district and Phak Hai district in Ayutthaya province

– Buri district, Prom Buri district and Mueng district of Singburi province







Residents in these areas and lowland regions are advised to closely monitor water levels and stay informed on weather forecasts. The director-general also assured that the department has dispatched officials and equipment to these locations to prevent inundation and assist people in the event of an emergency. He added that the RID is working to manage water levels at the dam and connected canals along the Chao Phraya river in order to minimize the impact on communities as much as possible. (NNT)

































